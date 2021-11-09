Dodd art main

Andrew Dodd

An Italian deli is slated to open in about two weeks at the Peafowl Theatre Building in Germantown.

Andrew Dodd and Chris Grissom will own and operate the business, to have an address of 1120 Fourth Ave. N.

Dodd said Little Hats Italian Market will employ about 10 people. The name is derived from Italian word cappelletti (which will be the restaurant’s signature pasta).

To be a traditional deli with take-out options, Little Hats will operate primarily from the space previously occupied by The Juice Bar. Its outdoor space can accommodate 40 guests.

A Nashville native, Dodd studied at Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte. He served as sous chef at Ratcliffe on the Green out of school before moving to George’s Brassiere to serve as executive chef. He finished in Charlotte with Bruce Moffett, working at Stagioni.

Dodd returned to Nashville in 2020 seeking to own and operate a restaurant.

“I found a passion for making pasta, which we will be doing onsite at Little Hats,” he said, adding that the business will import various products from Italy.

“We want to have items you can’t find in area grocery stores,” he said. “We want people to build their own experience.”

The Little Hats menu will offer soups, sandwiches, salads, baked pastas and desserts. It will sell meat and cheeses by the pound, heat-and-eat meals and various packaged products.

Dodd said he and Grissom are not disclosing the cost to get operational or the term of the lease with building owner Fresh Concepts. Fresh will have a percentage of ownership in the business.

Grissom owns and operates Alfresco Pasta, which supplies food items to restaurants and is located in Chestnut Hill.

Tags

My position with Nashville Post has evolved since 2000 when I began work with the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister pub in 2008 (when I began some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have worked mainly with the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.