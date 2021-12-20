West Des Moines-based regional supermarket chain Hy-Vee is planning to open two grocery stores in the Nashville market and build its third distribution center here, The Des Moines Register reports.
The effort is part of Hy-Vee Inc.’s eyeing seven grocery stores collectively: one in Indianapolis, one in Huntsville and one in Louisville. In addition to the two Nashville stores, the company is targeting Knoxville and Memphis for one store each. The seven stores are slated to be operational in 2023.
Similarly, Hy-Vee seeks at least 13 more stores to open within four years as it seeks to become more so a national brand, the Iowa paper reports.
The Register does not note specific locations for the two future Nashville Hy-Vee stores, adding officials with the Iowa-based declined to comment.
Of note, the future distribution facility in Nashville will be the company's first such facility located outside of Iowa. Originally, Hy-Vee planned to open that distribution center in Austin, Minnesota.
Hy-Vee employees will begin relocating to the Nashville region as early as January 2022, the Register reports.
Founded in 1930 and employee owned, Hy-Vee Inc. operates more than 285 stores in the Midwest. States with the brand include Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The company is home to more than 93,000 employees and reported about $12 billion in fiscal year 2021 revenue.
In a company video from which the Register takes its report, a Hy-Vee official references more than 50 cities each with at least 150,000 residents and within a five-hour drive of Nashville.
It is unclear what current or future Nashville buildings Hy-Vee officials are eyeing for stores. However, one will not be the 42,000 square feet of retail space to be part of a mixed-use building (read here) Nashville-based H.G. Hill Realty Company is targeting for Germantown, according to a source who asked to go unnamed.
If Hy-Vee seeks an urban store, options could include a small version of the store at Vanderbilt's under-construction “housing village” (read here) or at Chicago-based Marquette Companies’ planned North Edgehill Commons (read here). Both projects have been reported to possibly include a grocery store. Neither Vanderbilt or Marquette has disclosed any possible grocery tenant nor commented on specific future retail options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.