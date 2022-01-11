Contemporary furniture and home furnishings retailer IKEA will open its first pick-up point in the nation in Nashville, WPLN reports.
The company will operate the service — which will allow area customers to pick up items ordered online — on Spence Lane (the WPLN article does not offer a specific address and IKEA has not issued a press release regarding the effort).
Memphis is home to the state’s only IKEA, with that store having opened in late 2021. St. Louis and Atlanta also offer the retailer, among various other U.S. cities.
As the Post reported in May 2017, IKEA had planned to open a store in Antioch in 2020. However, the company did not move forward on that effort.
Headquartered in The Netherlands, IKEA is known for goods inspired by Swedish designs.
