Officials with Hutton Hotel are targeting an October opening for one of Sage Restaurant Concepts’ Urban Farmer Steakhouse businesses — the fourth restaurant to operate from the Midtown hotel during its 12-year existence.
To be called Urban Farmer Nashville, the restaurant will join sister locations in Denver, Portland, Cleveland and Philadelphia, according to a release. The address is 1808 West End Ave. Hector Campos, who brings more than 20 years of experience in casual and fine dining restaurants worldwide, will serve as executive chef.
The Urban Farmer Nashville menu will focus on steak and seafood and offer seating for 165 guests. The restaurant will feature a 15-seat bar, patio seating and two private dining rooms. The front of the restaurant will have a retractable wall to allow for an indoor/outdoor settings.
Urban Farmer Nashville will take the space last home to the short-lived Mane & Rye Dinerant, which featured free pinball and shuffleboard with a “rock and roll theme."
Mane & Rye Dinerant opened in mid-2019 in the boutique hotel, replacing restaurant West End — which had opened in late 2017, replacing The 1808 Grille after its eight-year run. The 1808 Grille was the first restaurant for Hutton Hotel, which opened in 2009 and also offers entertainment venue Analog.
Sage Restaurant Concepts is based in Denver.
An LLC comprising BentallGreenOak, Flank Management and Geolo Capital paid about $59.96 million for the Hutton in mid-2020 — as the COVID-19 pandemic had greatly reduced travel (read here). Previous owner Carey Watermark Investors, a New York-based real estate investment trust, paid $73.6 million for hotel tower in 2013.
