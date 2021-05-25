Ben Norton has been named executive chef of Husk Nashville, with his tenure to begin in June.
According to a release from Husk owner Neighborhood Dining Group, Norton will replace Katie Coss. A veteran NDG employee and former executive chef of McCrady’s in Charleston, South Carolina, Norton will come to Nashville accompanied by Chef de Cuisine Bryan O’Kelly, who currently serves as sous chef of Husk Savannah. The two chefs both started at McCrady’s in 2015.
Norton is an Atlanta native who has worked under award-winning chefs, including Linton Hopkins at Atlanta’s Restaurant Eugene. At Husk Nashville, Norton will work with local farmers and artisans to source ingredients and will utilize the restaurant’s on-site garden.
“We are confident [Norton and O’Kelly] will bring new excitement and creativity to the menu, while maintaining our standards and commitment to local ingredients and the Nashville community,” NDG President David Howard said in the release.
“We’re grateful for Katie’s nearly 10-year tenure at NDG and have the utmost gratitude for her leadership and dedication to our restaurants,” Howard added. “It’s been great to provide growth opportunities to Katie, who started as a line cook in Charleston many years ago, and we wish her nothing but the best in her next adventure.”
Located at 37 Rutledge St. in downtown’s Rutledge Hill, Husk Nashville opened in 2013. It specializes in elevated Southern cuisine.
NDG’s restaurant portfolio includes Husk (Charleston, Nashville, Greenville, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia), McCrady’s (Charleston) and Minero (Charleston and Atlanta).
