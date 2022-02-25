A Franklin-based hot chicken restaurant — known for its shrimp burgers, no less — is slated for a Capitol View space in the North Gulch.
According to a Metro permit, Big Shake’s Hot Chicken and Fish will take space in the mixed-used building anchored by HCA. The address is 421 11th Ave. N., with the space last home to Your Pie Pizza.
Though Big Shake’s officials could not be reached for comment, the company website notes the Capitol View location as “coming soon.”
Shawn Davis, a.k.a. Chef Big Shake, oversees the business. Of note, Davis appeared on Shark Tank in 2011, though failing to secure funding.
To supplement its chicken and fish dishes, Big Shake’s offers seasonings and keto-friendly menu options. The company also ships all its products nationwide.
In addition to its flagship location in Franklin, Big Shake’s operates restaurants in Tampa; Huntsville and Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and Columbia, Tennessee. The parent company offers franchise opportunities, according to its website.
Franklin Sign Co. will handle the exterior signage, the permit notes.
I was really disappointed when the location near the Rivergate Mall closed. Excellent hot chicken. I suppose it closed because it wasn’t the best of locations. Parking sometimes was hard to find. Looking forward to visiting the new location when it opens.
