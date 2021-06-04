West Coast-based chain Dutch Bros Coffee will eventually open in Hermitage.
The café will take space at 4001 Lebanon Pike in the Hermitage Business Center, according to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department.
Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, Dutch Bros (pronounced "bros") Coffee was founded in 1992 by brothers Dane Boersma and Travis Boersma. There are now about 440 of the cafes in Oregon, California, Washington, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Arizona.
If operational today, the Hermitage locale would be the first Dutch Bros shop located east of the Mississippi River.
Dutch Bros will be part of a mixed-use project that includes restaurant, retail and office space at the southwest corner of the intersection of Lebanon and Old Hickory Boulevard. The intersection is generally consider the commercial epicenter of Hermitage (read more here).
Dutch Bros officials could not be reached for comment.
