Two future Paseo South Gulch buildings are seen fronting Division Street

Vancouver-based clothier Indochino will relocate to the ground level of the Bill Voorhees Co. Building on Eighth Avenue South in The Gulch by year’s end.

The retail business, in a transition move, recently relocated from The Mall at Green Hills to 716 Division St. — in a space adjacent to the previous home to since-closed restaurant Flyte and adjacent to the Voorhees Building. Both buildings are part of SomeraRoad’s mixed-use district Paseo South Gulch, which is expected to carry a roughly $1 billion cost once completed.

The Bill Voorhees Co. Building on Eighth Avenue
The Division Street building last home to Flyte, circa 2019

