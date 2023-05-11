Vancouver-based clothier Indochino will relocate to the ground level of the Bill Voorhees Co. Building on Eighth Avenue South in The Gulch by year’s end.
The retail business, in a transition move, recently relocated from The Mall at Green Hills to 716 Division St. — in a space adjacent to the previous home to since-closed restaurant Flyte and adjacent to the Voorhees Building. Both buildings are part of SomeraRoad’s mixed-use district Paseo South Gulch, which is expected to carry a roughly $1 billion cost once completed.
Indochino began operations in The Mall at Green Hills in early 2018, marking the Canadian company’s initial foray into Tennessee and its 20th location at the time (read here).
Founded in 2007, Indochino (stylized as “INDOCHINO”) bills itself as providing made-to-measure men’s apparel in “showrooms.” The retailer’s system allows customers to, according to the release, “take on the role of designer, selecting from millions of possible combinations of fabrics and customization options to create [distinctive] suits and shirts.” Garments are then made to measurements and shipped to customers’ residences within three weeks.
The Bill Voorhees Co. Building, which offers about 36,000 square feet of office space, is prepping to offer a Barista Parlor on the ground level and The Catbird Seat/Patterson House on the top floor and rooftop. The address is 700 Eighth Ave. S.
Paseo South Gulch (also sometimes called “Paseo”) also offers the Antiques Building, which is fully leased. Animal care clinic GoodVets and Two Hands, a New York City-based all-day café, are operational in the structure. Forthcoming are Blind Barber, a combination barbershop and cocktail lounge; Two Hands, a New York City-based all-day café founded and run by native Australians; Mexican restaurant Maiz de la Vida (a food truck-born business that will be opening its first brick-and-mortar location at Paseo); and long-time Gulch retailer Carter Vintage Guitars.
Under construction and sandwiched by the Voorhees and Antiques buildings is the 16-story Prima, to offer 280 residential units, 18,000 square feet of Class A office space and 8,000 square feet of retail. The mixed-use structure is topped and almost fully skinned (primarily with glass) and is expecting a spring 2024 move-in for tenants and residents.
In addition, and behind the Voorhees structure, Paseo will offer a tower to rise 30 stories and with 396 units and ground-floor retail.
Paseo also will feature — on the segment of the overall site last home to the Flyte building (which will be razed) — a 30-story tower with hotel (160 rooms) and 130 condo spaces and a 28-floor office and retail structure.
The Paseo South Gulch site sits in a part of The Gulch that overlaps with Pie Town.
“We envision Paseo South Gulch as a destination ‘live-work-play-stay district,’ and Indochino as a top-flight experiential custom suit brand is an exceptional addition that further rounds out our diversified offerings,” Jonathon Reeser, principal and head of SomeraRoad’s Nashville office (the company also offers a New York office).
