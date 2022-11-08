Germantown restaurant Saint Stephen — originally billed as offering a menu that would “straddle the line between elevated gastronomic cuisine and casual Brooklyn bar fare” — has permanently closed.
Nashville-based chef RJ Cooper garnered headlines in early March 2019 when he announced a soft opening of the restaurant, which operated from the space previously accommodating Mop/Broom and with an address of 1300 Third Ave. N. (Read more here.)
Formerly the executive chef of Nashville’s Henley and a James Beard Award regional winner, Cooper could not be reached for comment. However, he recently posted the closing via social media.
"It was my goal to bring something special to Germantown and build a team of dedicated people that has the same purpose of hospitality and drive to create something special for our guests," Cooper wrote on Saint Stephen's Instagram page. "It took time. I — as a mentor, leader, chef, friend and co-team member — could not be more proud of the passion and dedication from the StS team."
The restaurant offered nightly dinner service Tuesdays through Saturdays, a weekend brunch, a bar, a late-night menu and patio service.
Saint Stephen, which derived its moniker from a Grateful Dead song title, was branded as offering “a playful commentary” on Cooper’s fondness for rock n’ roll, motorcycles and tattoos, a release noted at the time of its opening.
Saint Stephen shared a kitchen with Tailor, with chef and owner Vivek Surti having in August opened in a nearby space at 620 Taylor St. (Read more here from Post sister publication Nashville Scene.)
The previously mentioned Mop/Broom — which offered a casual menu of Southern-influenced fare — opened in the building last home to Saint Stephen in August 2018. The structure was previously home to Kuchnia & Keller, which also closed after a relatively brief run. Tandy Wilson was an owner in Mop/Broom and is best known for his City House, which operates nearby at 1222 Fourth Ave. N.
