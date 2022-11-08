Screen Shot 2022-11-07 at 3.34.05 PM.png

Saint Stephen at 1300 Third Ave. N.

Germantown restaurant Saint Stephen — originally billed as offering a menu that would “straddle the line between elevated gastronomic cuisine and casual Brooklyn bar fare” — has permanently closed.

Nashville-based chef RJ Cooper garnered headlines in early March 2019 when he announced a soft opening of the restaurant, which operated from the space previously accommodating Mop/Broom and with an address of 1300 Third Ave. N. (Read more here.)

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.