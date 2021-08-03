Local cafe chain Frothy Monkey is expanding again — this time out of state.
The Nashville-based operators recently announced that they are taking over the Birmingham location of Urban Standard, a downtown staple that operated for more than a dozen years before closing in June 2020 due to COVID-19.
Frothy Monkey also recently detailed plans to expand to Knoxville. The chain operates five locations in Nashville and Franklin and another in Chattanooga.
Co-owner Jennifer Sheets said the deal with Urban Standard was similar to the company's 2019 deal to take over The Post East in East Nashville. Both coffee shop operators were looking to move on to other endeavors, Sheets said.
Sheets added that the ownership group has been eyeing Birmingham as a possible expansion city for several years. The group has no concrete plans for further expansion though she said they are open to opportunities both in cities already home to Frothy Monkey locations and elsewhere, as long as they can remain independently owned.
After working with Birmingham-based design/build firm Creature on a renovation of the ex-Urban Standard space, Frothy Monkey could open in Birmingham by the end of the year, Sheets said. The Knoxville location requires more work and is expected to take longer to open.
“We’re really excited to be in Birmingham,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.