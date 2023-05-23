Progress is being made related to an East Nashville building slated for a renovation and last accommodating a Piggly Wiggly grocery store.
As the Post reported in May 2022, the owner of the 917 Dickerson Pike property had landed three local restaurants and bars. A summer 2023 opening had been eyed, and the Post was unable to determine an updated schedule.
Now, and according to a permit, one restaurant will be called Fancypants. The permit application, which carries a value of $499,000, notes the owner, 907 Dickerson Partners LLC, is seeking to renovate the building on the site.
According to a release from a year ago, the structure will accommodate concepts from Philip Krajeck (Rolf & Daughters and Folk); Michael Shemtov, chef Bryan Weaver and Jake Mogelson (Butcher & Bee and Redheaded Stranger); and Alexis Soler, Emily Wilcher and Michelle Pham (Old Glory).
Terms of the leases and the cost to update the building were not disclosed.
The 13,600-square-foot structure is located near both Cleveland Park and McFerrin Park. Across the street, work continues on apartment building 900 at Cleveland Park (read here).
As the Post reported in January 2020, Danielle Rice paid $2.1 million for the 0.53-acre property via RPMSkyline, according to Metro records. Since then, locally based real estate investors and developers Elliott Kyle, Talbott Ottinger, McClain Towery, Jamie Pfeffer and Patrick Lewis have joined Rice in the ownership of the property. The five individuals are associated with, among other projects, The Dive Motel, the future repositioning of The Roxy Theater, The McGavock House (future home of Good People Brewing) and the redevelopment of the Ray of Hope Community Church.
The release from May 2022 notes Shemtov, Weaver and Mogelson are planning a new concept (to occupy 2,200 square feet), while Soler, Wilcher and Pharm are eyeing a “playful” concept that will offer a “whimsical, yet modern” design. It is unclear if that concept will be Fancypants.
In addition, FLWR Shop, owned and operated by Alex Vaughan and Quinn Kiesow, will take a space in the building. The retail business previously operated in Five Points before its building was destroyed by the 2020 tornado.
Nashville-based architect and design firm Pfeffer Torode Architecture (led by the aforementioned Jamie Pfeffer) is handling design work for the Dickerson building. Fulmer Lucas, also locally based, is overseeing land-planning and engineering duties.
Read more here.
51st Deli to take West End Avenue space near Vanderbilt
The owner of 51st Deli in The Nations is planning to open a location near Vanderbilt University, What Now Nashville reports.
The restaurant — known for its breakfast Reuben sandwich, Mexican cuisine menu, bodega-esque vibe and catering services — will lease the former Which Wich sandwich shop space at 3001 West End Ave.
The building from which the restaurant will operate sits adjacent to a Taziki's Mediterranean Café and Heritage Cleaners.
Carim Yafai owns 51st Deli, which is located in The Nations on the street from which its name derives. He told What Now Nashville he has plans for his deli/bodega at two other properties, both of which he owns.
O.H. Ingram River Aged now available in Georgia
Nashville’s O.H. Ingram River Aged has announced its products are now available in Georgia — the sixth state in which the whiskey company's beverages are available in bars and restaurants
The release does not note the number of retail locations and bars/restaurants in which the beverage will be sold.
The addition of Georgia to O.H. Ingram’s distribution territory follow the company’s announcement of its relocation of its production facility to Columbus, Ky., from Wickliffe, Ky., as well as its doubling of capacity for barrel aging.
Owensboro, Kentucky-based Green River distills for O.H. Ingram River Aged.
“We are excited to bring O.H. Ingram River Aged to the Peach State — a place with its own remarkable history and culture,” company founder Hank Ingram said in the release. “Our expansion strategy continues to be based on finding people and places that we feel will connect with our product and process, and Georgia certainly meets that criteria.”
With its administrative offices in Nashville, O.H. Ingram River Aged was founded in 2015 and came to market with its whiskey in 2020. The whiskey is available in Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Tennessee and Wisconsin. Nashville’s R.S. Lipman handles distribution.
Read more here.