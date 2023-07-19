The 12South building space last home to Taqueria del Sol seemingly is slated for a wine-focused restaurant.

According to a permit application, the project is being called “12 South Wine Café.” The permit offers a value of $1.6 million.

Teaser.png

The cafe will be located in the left half of the building, seen here in 2022.
Screen Shot 2023-07-19 at 11.28.37 AM.png

The building to house I Dream of Weenie and as seen in 2022