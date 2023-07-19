The 12South building space last home to Taqueria del Sol seemingly is slated for a wine-focused restaurant.
According to a permit application, the project is being called “12 South Wine Café.” The permit offers a value of $1.6 million.
The café apparently will take the space previously accommodating Taqueria del Sol, as the permit references the exterior patio on the south side of the building. New York-based upscale clothing retailer Faherty operates from an adjacent space. Taqueria del Sol closed in June (read here).
New York-based Turnbridge Equities owns the property and, relatedly, is developing a site next to the existing building with a one-story retail structure (read here).
The properties previously offered addresses of 2311-2315-2317 12th Ave. S. but have since been consolidated to be located simply at 2311 12th Ave. S. The permit notes 2317 12th Ave. S., from which Taqueria del Sol operated.
Turnbridge, officials with which declined comment, is using Port Chester, N.Y.-based RD Studio to handle the design of the space to accommodate the wine bar, according to the permit. RD’s website lists 18 restaurants, cafes and bars on which the company has worked.
Via an LLC, Turnbridge paid $6.15 million for the properties in April 2022 (read here), according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Relatedly, Turnbridge is fully underway with the reinvention of a six-parcel 12South church property located at 2206-2220 12th Ave. S. A mixed-use project is planned for that site (read here).
Turnbridge began operations in 2015 and has real estate holdings in eight states, according to its website. Company officials could not be reached for comment regarding future plans for the just-acquired property.
Faherty opened in 2021 and operates from the space previously home to Trim Classic Barber & Legendary Beauty.
Permit issued for work on future I Dream of Weenie space
Work continues on the future space for I Dream of Weenie in East Nashville, with the issuing of a permit to allow for the build-out of the space.
The permit is valued at $55,899, and the work is being undertaken in a 920-square-foot space in a building that is part of the reinvented Five Points site once home to a church and YMCA of Middle Tennessee. The property offers an address of both 1021 Russell St. and 120 S. 11th St.
Leslie Allen, I Dream of Weenie owner, told the Post Wednesday she is not ready to announce an opening date. She said in August 2022 she hoped to be operational in early 2023 (read here).
Terms of the lease and the cost to get operational are not being disclosed. EOA Architects and The MCR Group (both are locally based) are serving as the architect and builder, respectively, for both the Y building and the new structure.
Located at 113 S. 11th St. and operating via a vintage Volkswagen van, I Dream of Weenie began business in 2007 on Woodland Street across from the Five Points post office. The van sits on 11th Street property owned by the owners of the adjacent Fanny’s House of Music.
Allen, who assumed ownership of the hot dog-focused business in 2011, said in 2022 the iconic van will be relocated to the front yard of the future site — though the vehicle will not be operational.
Veteran east side developer and real estate manager Mark Sanders and wife Patti Sanders, who have lived across South 11th Street from the Y building for almost 40 years, own the property to which Allen is moving. The Y building was restored after major damage due to the 2020 tornado. The building from which I Dream of Weenie will operate is replacing a structure that the storm obliterated.