Local restaurateurs and brothers Ryan Poli and Matthew Poli have opened Iggy’s in Wedgewood-Houston.
Located at 609 Merritt Ave., the Italian cuisine-focused Iggy’s (stylized as “iggy’s”) serves pastas, sauces and wines in a 70-seat dining room. A release notes the restaurant’s decor is both “modern and rustic.”
In addition to the restaurant, Iggy’s will joined by The Market, to feature items to go (including raw pasta, sauces, imported Italian cheeses and merchandise). Eventually, Iggy’s will also offer a monthly pasta subscription.
The Polis are known locally for their work with The Catbird Seat, which they left at 2018’s end. Several investors in Iggys’ were regulars at that Midtown restaurant.
The Iggy’s moniker pays tribute to a defunct Chicago restaurant that was a popular late-night hangout for hospitality workers who had ended their shifts elsewhere.
“Opening iggy’s has been a dream of [ours] for a while, and we’re excited to finally share this fun and memorable dining experience with the Nashville community,” the Polis said in the release. “At iggy’s, guests can expect expertly crafted handmade pasta and cocktails, eclectic tunes and genuine hospitality.”
Iggy’s is located in an updated building owned by local commercial real estate broker and investor Chad Grout of Urban Grout. The restaurant is open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Nashville Yards welcomes Crisp & Green
Fast-casual restaurant franchise Crisp & Green has opened in Amazon Tower I at Nashville Yards.
According to a release, the restaurant caters to health-conscious individuals who are looking for a quick, lite meal. The eatery serves salads, grain bowls, smoothies and acai.
Crisp & Green’s 2,200 square feet include a “modern interior” with an open layout and outdoor seating.
"When looking at Nashville as our first location in Tennessee, we were inspired by the deep sense of community," Lori Mitchell, Nashville Crisp & Green owner, said in the release. "Because Crisp & Green is not only a place for locals to enjoy nutritious and convenient salads but also to attend health and wellness events, we’re thrilled to open our doors in Nashville Yards."
Crisp & Green is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Amazon Tower I already offers a Starbucks and will soon be joined by Amazon Tower II.
Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream opens in Brentwood
Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream is now open in Brentwood.