Downtown boutique hotel Holston House has seen its TENN on Top rooftop bar rebranded.
According to a release, the bar is now called Heirloom, with the bar to offer a small bites-centric menu highlighted by Southern tapas — overseen by Holston House Executive Chef Shannon Williams — cocktails and mocktails. In contrast, TENN on Top focused on nachos and flatbread.
Heirloom offers outdoor lounge seating, fire pits and an art-deco mural ("Everyone Has A Voice") painted by local artist Tarabella Aversa.
“Fusing rich Southern flavors with the trends of today, we strategically curated a menu that celebrates the best of the South, highlighting locally sourced, seasonal ingredients elevated to new heights," Williams said in the release.
Led by General Manager Shannon Foster, Holston House offers 191 rooms in what previously had been the 1920s-era James Robertson Hotel.
Heirloom is open to the public seven days a week from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The hotel is located at 118 Seventh Ave. N.
Work starts on Catbird space at Gulch’s Voorhees Building
A permit has been issued related to the build-out of the Gulch space to house The Patterson House and The Catbird Seat.
Specifically, the two restaurants eventually will operate from the rooftop level of the The Bill Voorhees Company Building at SomeraRoad’s Paseo South Gulch project on Eighth Avenue South (read here).
The permit is valued at about $2.11 million, with Brentwood’s Shaub Construction Co. handling the job.
Nashville’s Strategic Hospitality own and operate The Patterson House and The Catbird Seat, which are located at 1711 Division St. Opened in April 2009, The Patterson House operates in a downstairs space and is billed as a speakeasy-esque cocktail lounge. Upstairs, and in the same building, The Catbird Seat focuses on a rotating menu with a chef-driven approach.
Brothers Benjamin Goldberg and Max Goldberg own Strategic Hospitality, which was founded in 2006.
Nashville’s SomeraRoad, which operates a New York office, is developing the site of Paseo South Gulch, with a main address of 620 Eighth Ave. S.
The Bill Voorhees Company Building offers an address of 700 Eighth Ave. S. and is also prepping for local café brand Barista Parlor.
The effort to create the interior space for the two Goldberg restaurants come as work is underway on the space to house New York-based Blind Barber in Paseo's Antiques Buildings, with an early fall opening eyed.
A permit, valued at $600,000, has been issued (read here).
The Antiques Building is fully leased, as Blind Barber will join GoodVets and Two Hands, a New York City-based all-day café founded and run by native Australians. In addition, work has yet to start on the future space of local Mexican restaurant Maiz de la Vida (which will be opening its first brick-and-mortar location at Paseo).
The Antiques Building also includes 26,000 square feet that eventually will accommodate Carter Vintage Guitars.
Under construction adjacent to the Antiques Building is the 16-story Prima, to offer 278 residential units, 18,000 square feet of Class A office space and 8,000 square feet of retail. That building is topped and almost fully skinned (primarily with glass).
In addition, Paseo South Gulch will offer a second tower to rise 30 stories and with 396 units and ground-floor retail. The complex also will feature, on the segment of the overall site last home to restaurant Flyte, a 30-story tower with hotel and condo spaces and a 28-floor office and retail structure.
The Wash welcomes two restaurants
East Nashville’s The Wash has landed restaurants SS Gai and Sweeza.
Post sister publication Nashville Scene reports both business are owned are operated by the You Are Here Hospitality restaurant group (the team behind East Side Banh Mi and East Side Pho), owned by Gracie Nguyen and Chad Newton. The two will oversee Sweeza while Chris and Emma Biard will own SS Gai.
Newton told the Scene he and Nguyen seek to help lower the barrier to entry for women and minority business owners by assisting as operations advisers without taking equity.
Located within a former car wash, The Wash offers an address of 1101 McKennie Ave. and was conceptualized by local commercial real estate investor and developer Tyler Cauble, among others.