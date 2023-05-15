Downtown boutique hotel Holston House has seen its TENN on Top rooftop bar rebranded.

According to a release, the bar is now called Heirloom, with the bar to offer a small bites-centric menu highlighted by Southern tapas — overseen by Holston House Executive Chef Shannon Williams — cocktails and mocktails. In contrast, TENN on Top focused on nachos and flatbread.

Heirloom

