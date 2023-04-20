Belmont University-area Mexican restaurant Chago's Cantina is slated to reopen in June under new ownership and after having closed in August 2022.

Post sister publication Nashville Scene reports Brandon Styll and brothers Steven Smithing and Christopher Smithing will own and operate the new Chago’s.

From left: Brandon Styll, Steven Smithing and Christopher Smithing
Hank Ingram

