Belmont University-area Mexican restaurant Chago's Cantina is slated to reopen in June under new ownership and after having closed in August 2022.
Post sister publication Nashville Scene reports Brandon Styll and brothers Steven Smithing and Christopher Smithing will own and operate the new Chago’s.
Located at 2015 Belmont Blvd., the restaurant opened in late 2011 and was owned by Chad Head. In mid-2011, Head and wife Denise Head paid $925,000 for the property, Metro records show.
Steven and Christopher work at Mere Bulles and Green Hills Grille, respectively, while Styll serves as director of operations at both restaurants (and is co-host with Caroline Galzin of Nashville Restaurant Radio podcast). The three men have spent the past few months working on the Chago's interior.
"We’re going to use the same name,” Steven Smithing said. “I like Nashville brand names that have a good history, and Chad did a great job building that restaurant. We’re just happy to go in and make some tweaks, some adjustments and probably some menu modifications and system modifications, but other than that, we’re going to ride on his very good coattails.”
Nashville’s Brown Water Spirits LLC has announced it has doubled its O.H. Ingram River Aged whiskey operations capacity via a relocation to Columbus, Ky.
According to a release, the expansion includes a second floating Mississippi River barrelhouse, which brings total aging capacity to more than 6,000 barrels. The new location can also accommodate more than 15 additional floating barrelhouses. Brown Water Spirits has Owensboro-based Green River handle distilling and bottling.
Doing business as O.H. Ingram River Aged, Brown Water Spirits owns and operates the Columbus facility. A cost to undertake the move from nearby Wickliffe, Ky., was not disclosed in the release. Columbus is located downriver from Wickliffe.
Ingram River Aged’s new operations are located beside the 156-acre Columbus-Belmont State Park, which offers a Civil War history and is listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.
“Wickliffe was an amazing place to begin our journey, and it will always hold a special place in our hearts, but we outgrew our footprint there,” O.H. Ingram River Aged Founder Hank Ingram said in the release. “Since launching in the fall of 2020, we’ve seen remarkable growth. Expanding operations and moving to a larger location are necessary steps to keep up with the market. 2023 is going to be a big year for O.H. Ingram.”
O.H. Ingram River Aged was founded in 2015 and came to market with its whiskey in 2020. The whiskey is available in Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Tennessee and Wisconsin. Nashville’s R.S. Lipman handles distribution.
