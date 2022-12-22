Louisville-based restaurant group Big Bad Breakfast has named Chef Matt Bell as interim culinary director.
According to a release, Bell will be based in Nashville. He most recently served as the executive chef at 21c Museum’s Grey & Dudley in downtown Nashville after helming his South on Main in Little Rock.
Previously, Bell worked at James Beard House and the Atlanta Food and Wine Festival. In addition, he has helped raised more than $500,000 for the No Kid Hungry charity organization.
Bell will report to BBB founder John Currence, a James Beard award-winning chef and author, and will oversee the 15 Big Bad Breakfast locations in the Southeast.
The release does not note whom Bell replaces.
“My work with and admiration for Matt Bell spans beyond the kitchen,” Currence said in the release. “His passion for food and values align seamlessly with those we’ve worked to establish at BBB.”
Goo Goo, Yazoo collaborate on ale
Goo Goo Cluster has announced the relaunch of its Goo Goo Ale, which incorporates hand-crafted beer made by Yazoo Brewing Company.
At 5.2 percent alcohol by volume, Goo Goo Ale is a dark beer brewed with vanilla beans, peanut butter powder and Ghanan cacao nibs. Yazoo and Goo Goo Cluster originally launched the ale in November 2020.
Goo Goo Cluster, which celebrated its 110th anniversary in October, bills itself as having created America’s first combination candy bar in 1912.
Yazoo Brewing Company began operations in October 2003 in Marathon Village, led by co-founder Linus Hall. In 2005, the company began bottling its beers. Previously having operated in The Gulch, Yazoo is now located in Madison.
“We are thrilled to bring back this crowd favorite with one of our dearest local partners,” said Beth Sachan, vice president of sales and marketing at Goo Goo Cluster. “The Goo Goo Ale is consistent with our classic Goo Goo taste but with a fun twist, making it the perfect addition to any holiday celebration.”
Edley’s eyes Franklin after opening fifth area location
Edley’s Bar-B-Que is eyeing a restaurant for the Factory at Franklin.
The effort comes as Edley’s recently began operations across from Lenox Village at 6025 Nolensville Pike in South Davidson County.
According to a release, Edley’s is hoping to be operational at the Factory at Franklin in 2023. The restaurant will feature an indoor dining area, a full bar, an outdoor patio space and a dedicated catering kitchen.
Voted best barbecue by readers in the 2022 Nashville Scene Best of Nashville poll, Edley’s began operations in Nashville in 2011.
“We’re so excited to expand to Nolensville, and we can’t wait to welcome our neighbors, serve them like family and support this community the Edley’s way,” owner and founder Will Newman said in the release.
In addition to its five locations in Nashville, Edley’s operates one restaurant in Chattanooga and two in Illinois.