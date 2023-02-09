Otaku Ramen will open this spring at Highland Yards in East Nashville.
Otaku Ramen will open this spring at Highland Yards in East Nashville.
The looming opening comes as Sarah Gavigan, owner of the concept, prepares to open later this year at the Factory at Franklin.
The release notes the Otaku Ramen will operated from about 3,000 square feet at Highland Yards. The will be the brand’s “flagship location.” Highland Yards is located at 747 Douglas Ave.
Gavigan, who worked for about 17 years in Los Angeles in the film and music industries, founded the company in 2012. She also operates Otaku Ramen in Sylvan Park in West Nashville (read here) and in The Gulch.
The Hillsboro Village building last home to neighborhood bar Belcourt Taps is slated for an Asian restaurant.
According to a Metro permit application, the future business will be called Dumpling House.
The address of the building is 2117 Belcourt Ave., with Belcourt Taps having closed, in part, due to the Covid pandemic.
Hong Son Kang will seemingly serve as owner of the business.
Nashville-based real estate investor Treg Warner owns the Belcourt Avenue property, having paid $415,000 for it in 2000, Metro records show.
Miami-based restaurant chain Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, a Mexican street-food inspired concept, is eyeing a Wedgewood-Houston location.
A release notes the concept — billed as a “fast-casual taco joint by day and speakeasy-style lounge by night” — will establish a local presence in early 2024. The release does not note a Nashville location. However, online publication whatnownashville.com reports the restaurant will operate at 429 Houston St.
The effort comes as the Bodega Taqueria y Tequila parent company is preparing to open two Chicago locations. The flagship Bodega Taqueria y Tequila opened in South Beach in 2015, followed by Fort Lauderdale in 2020; Aventura in 2021; West Palm Beach in 2022; and Coconut Grove in 2022.
In addition to Chicago, three additional South Florida locations set to open in Coral Gables in September, downtown Miami in December and Miami's Wynwood arts district neighborhood (this year).
Jared Galbut serves as Bodega Taqueria y Tequila CEO and co-founder.
