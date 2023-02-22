Alex Howard and Paul Pearse have opened Martha My Dear in East Nashville.
Located at 2503 Gallatin Ave. in the space last home to Overlord, Martha My Deal is named after a Beatles song and for Howard’s mother, also named Martha.
Post sister publication Nashville Scene reports Pearse, general manager of his family’s Nashville Cigar and Franklin Cigar, and Howard, the former head bartender at Attaboy, have been friends since their first year as Belmont University students.
Overlord was formerly owned by Melvil Arnt, who recently sold The Authentique as well. The Scene reports Arnt plans to focus on his work with East Nashville’s Mel’s Wine and Spirits shop and restaurant Once Upon a Time in France.
The interior vibe of Martha My Dear is similar to that of Overlord, with period-esque wallpaper and ornate booths.
Martha My Dear offers a full bar with a happy hour seven days a week from 5 to 7 p.m. Happy takes $1 off beer and $2 off wine, with cocktails priced at $10. There are four local beers on tap and others in cans and bottles.
“We believe in customer satisfaction first and then the money will come,” Pearse told the Scene. “We understand that we could be charging $17 for these cocktails. [But] you don't need eight ingredients per cocktail. You need three or four really good ingredients. That cuts down the cost quite a bit. Then [we’re] trying to increase the number of times per week someone comes in.”
Martha My Dear is open 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. seven days a week.
Read more here at the Scene.
Black Tap Nashville owners name chef, GM
The owners of the soon-to-open Black Tap Nashville Craft Burgers & Beer have named Zachary Saas as executive chef and Don Morris as general manager.
A release notes husband-and-wife duo Chris Barish and Julie Mulligan plan to open the restaurant, to be located in the 211 Commerce building at 140 Third Ave. N., in April.
Saas previously served as executive chef of Nashville’s Dream Events and Catering and was executive chef of Nashville Underground. In addition, Saas once served as executive chef of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, working in Florida, North Carolina and Knoxville.
Morris is returning to Nashville from Pensacola Beach, Florida, where he was general manager of the 1,200-seat beachfront restaurant and bar Whiskey Joe’s. He was previously director of operations for Nashville Underground and was general manager of the city’s Hard Rock Café. Morris has also served as general manager of House of Blues San Diego; Hard Rock Café in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Copeland’s of New Orleans.
“Zach and Don are exceptional talents that know the town,” Mulligan said in the release. “They bring with them a true understanding of what our guests are looking for and a shared love for southern hospitality that will help define our newest Black Tap destination.”
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is billed as a “gourmet” hamburger restaurant with sandwiches priced at about $20 minimum and interiors with a New York City vibe.
Barish and Mulligan also plan a Black Tap for Dallas and Miami. The trio of future outposts will yield 21 Black Tap locations, with the restaurant offering a presence in six U.S. states and nine countries by 2023.
New York-based Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer began business as a 15-seat counter bar in New York's Soho district. It is now found in multiple locations in NYC, the Las Vegas strip, the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort, Dubai, Geneva, Zurich, Verbier, Singapore, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain. The brand is known, in part, for its CrazyShake, variations of which are priced starting at $15.
Read more here.