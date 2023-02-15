Embassy Suites by Hilton Downtown Nashville has named Chef Tomas Diaz as executive chef of Harmony Restaurant and The Overlook.
According to a release, The Overlook is billed as Nashville’s highest rooftop bar. Harmony is Embassy’s complimentary made-to-order breakfast and evening reception food and beverage offering.
In addition, Diaz will oversee the the hotel’s coffee shop, Good Citizen.
Diaz brings more than 15 years of experience to his new position. Most recently, he was the executive chef for Fortune House Hotel Suites in Miami, working with American and Latin fusion cuisines at the hotel’s Madison’s Restaurant & Bar.
Diaz earned a degree in food and beverage management at Johnson & Wales University in North Miami.
“We are thrilled to welcome Chef Diaz to our team at Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown,” Embassy Suites General Manager Michael Nelson said in the release. “His years of experience and knowledge are a great asset to our culinary staff, and we are so excited to have him.”
Hilton bills the Nashville Embassy Suites, located at 708 Demonbreun St., as the brand’s largest in the United States.
Darfons owners plan Italian restaurant for Donelson
Nashville’s Darsinos family has landed a permit related to Salento Italia, an Italian restaurant planned for Donelson.
Valued at about $233,000, the permit will allow for the build-out of the space for the business, to operate at 329 Donelson Pike.
The Darsinos family members are known for Greko in East Nashville and Darfons in Donelson.
Axios Nashville reported in 2022 Salento will be accompanied by sports bar Greeno and Shorty's, with which will be involved Pat Martin of Martin’s BBQ, and Scout’s Barbershop, which is co-owned by Brooke Allison and Keila Trebino.
Brothers Bill Darsinos and Sam Darsinos will be joined by cousin-in-law Jaima Darsinos to undertake the Donelson project, Axios reports (read here).