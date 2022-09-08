Bagelshop Plans Retail Space in the Fairlane Hotel

A downtown breakfast restaurant is expanding to Donelson, the Nashville Business Journal reports.

Bagelshop, opened by husband and wife Max and Kayla Palmer at the Fairlane Hotel in 2021, plans to open a second location in Donelson early next year. No specific location was noted.

