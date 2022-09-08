A downtown breakfast restaurant is expanding to Donelson, the Nashville Business Journal reports.
Bagelshop, opened by husband and wife Max and Kayla Palmer at the Fairlane Hotel in 2021, plans to open a second location in Donelson early next year. No specific location was noted.
“Donelson has always felt like the right move for us as it is home to our family, and a fantastic growing area of our beautiful city,” the business said in a social media post.
The duo plans to maintain its downtown location.
New York restaurant brand eyes Nashville
Restaurant brand Philippe Chow is looking to expand beyond New York, including possibly to Nashville.
Parent company Merchants Hospitality announced plans to debut a location in Washington, D.C., later this year, plus five locations set to open in Saudi Arabia between the end of this year and 2024.
According to a release, the company “is in active discussions” to expand to Nashville, among other American and worldwide markets. No location or opening date was disclosed.
Philippe Chow’s flagship location opened in Uptown Manhattan in 2005 and is known for “lavish, Beijing-style dishes,” the release noted.
"We're always looking for dynamic locations with discerning diners, and look forward to the continued expansion of the Philippe Chow brand," CEO Abraham Merchant said.
Teriyaki Madness plans three Nashville locations
A fast-growing “Seattle-style teriyaki” restaurant chain is now targeting Nashville.
According to a release, Keyur Patel has purchased the rights to open three Teriyaki Madness locations in Nashville.
The company has 16 new locations in the opening process this year, with 60 to open in 2023. The fast-casual concept first opened in 2003 and now numbers more than 100 locations.
“Last year was excellent for franchise development, and now, in 2022, we are proving to do even better and outpace that momentum,” said Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith. “We are really firing on all cylinders in terms of sensational sales and franchise development.”
No specific locations or opening dates were listed for Nashville.
