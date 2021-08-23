Fifth + Broadway will be the first Tennessee location for Blue Sushi Sake Grill.
Known for its cosmopolitan vibe and Asian aesthetic, Blue Sushi Sake Grill offers a menu highlighted by Japanese standards such as nigiri, sashimi and maki. In addition to wines, cocktails and beers, the drink menu highlights multiple types of sake.
Omaha-based Flagship Restaurant Group is the parent company of the concept, which also has a presence in Lincoln, Nebraska; Dallas (two locations); Fort Worth; Austin; Denver; Westwood, Kansas; Naperville, Illinois; Lexington, Kentucky; Indianapolis; Westlake, Ohio; and Des Moines, Iowa. In addition, Chicago is slated for a Blue Sushi Sake Grill. Omaha is home to three of the restaurants.
The chain emphasizes on its social media pages its use of humane fish harvesting and environmentally friendly methods.
A permit valued at $1.2 million has been issued to allow for the build-out of the future Blue Sushi Sake Grill space. Alpa Construction Inc. is handling the job. Fifth + Broadway is located at the downtown intersection from which its name derives.
Of note, Blue Sushi Sake Grill will take a standalone space that is not part of Assembly Food Hall.
Flagship Restaurant Group officials could not be reached for comment.
