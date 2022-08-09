Home goods retailer Kirkland’s Inc. is bringing back ex-CEO Mike Madden as chief financial officer, effective Sept. 1.
Madden has spent the four years since he stepped down as Kirkland’s top executive as CFO at Priam Properties, a Nashville-based real estate investment firm.
Madden first joined Brentwood-based Kirkland’s in 2000 and was promoted to CFO and COO before being named CEO in 2015. He left the company in 2018.
"We are pleased to welcome Mike to Kirkland's Home to lead the finance side of our organization during this transformative period," Kirkland’s President and CEO Woody Woodward said in a release. "Having a proven executive with extensive financial prowess will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the current macroeconomic challenges. As a veteran of the company, Mike brings a high level of familiarity with our accounting and financial controls, along with the broader operations, that we feel is critical for a swift and seamless transition into the role of CFO. We are confident that he will be a stabilizing force for our overall team and integral to our transformation efforts as we embark on the next chapter of our journey."
The company announced last month that Nicole Strain planned to resign as COO and CFO at the end of August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In