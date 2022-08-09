Mike Madden

Home goods retailer Kirkland’s Inc. is bringing back ex-CEO Mike Madden as chief financial officer, effective Sept. 1.

Madden has spent the four years since he stepped down as Kirkland’s top executive as CFO at Priam Properties, a Nashville-based real estate investment firm.

