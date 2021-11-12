The team behind Edley’s Bar-B-Que is targeting a third quarter opening near South Davidson County’s Lenox Village area — in what would be the brand’s first suburban Nashville location if operational today.
The future Edley’s will be located at 6025 Nolensville Pike.
Edley’s co-owner Will Newman and two silent partners acquired the property from which the future Edley’s will operate for $825,000 in August, according to Metro records. Site work is underway on the future building. As such, this will be the first property owned by an Edley’s entity and offering the BBQ restaurant concept.
In Nashville, Edley’s can be found in 12South (the flagship locale), East Nashville (on Main Street but eventually Five Points) and Sylvan Park. Chattanooga and Glen Carbon, Illinois (a St. Louis suburb), also offer the restaurant.
Newman plans to open Edley's in Donelson and Berry Farms (Williamson County) in 2022.
Newman said the team had long eyed the Lenox Village area for a restaurant.
"We are thrilled to announce that we are bringing Nashville Style BBQ to the Lennox Village neighborhood in Southeast Davidson Co. This is a great opportunity for our family to finally own the dirt and control our destiny. We feel that the area is primed for explosive growth. We look forward to becoming part of the community."
The ownership team is not disclosing the cost to get operational. Nashville-based Tuck-Hinton Architects is designing the future building.
Newman and wife Catharine Newman founded Edley’s in 2011. In addition to various meat offerings, the restaurant menu features multiple sides, salads, desserts and alcoholic beverages.
