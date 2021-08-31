The owner of Edley’s Bar-B-Que announced Tuesday a Donelson location to open in late spring 2022.
According to a release, the business will be located at 2717 Lebanon Pike and be the sixth Edley’s location (with four in Tennessee and one in Illinois). The other state Edley's is located in Chattanooga
The 4,700-square-foot building to house the future Edley’s is located in front of the Music City Star Donelson train station and will offer patio seating, a full-service bar. Of note, Edley’s Donelson will be the largest Edley’s location and home to the brand’s catering operations.
Locally, Newman operates Edley’s locations on Main Street in East Nashville, in 12South and in Sylvan Park. He has enlisted Nashville-based Tuck-Hinton Architects to design the Donelson building
"As we continue to expand Edley’s, it is important to consider the values on which we were founded,” Will Newman, Edley’s Bar-B-Que owner and founder, said in the release. “We are Nashville through and through, and treat everyone who walks through the door like an old family friend. Donelson is a neighborhood that practices just that, and we look forward to continue working to become deeply rooted in the community.”
