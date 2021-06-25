East Nashville’s Main Street is slated for a juice bar and acai bowl shop.
According to Metro Codes Department permit, what will be called Wild Berry is to have an address of 819 Main St. The permit is valued at $12,000, with the owner of the future business seemingly serving as self-contractor.
The permit notes that Wild Berry’s future 1,100-square-foot space will allow for take-out only. The Post was unable to determine any other details, including ownership and targeted opening date, regarding the future Wild Berry shop.
East Nashville is home to a handful of juice bars that serve smoothies and/or acai bowls, including Franklin Juice Company, Juice Bar and Kawai Poke Co.
The key component of a popular Brazilian dessert served as a smoothie in a bowl or glass, the acai berry is commonly topped with granola and banana, and mixed with other fruits and guaraná syrup.
