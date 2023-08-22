Downtown's UBS Tower is slated for a restaurant within a ground-floor space located next to Jeff Ruby’s.

Back 40 Nashville, to offer modern American cuisine with a “Southern twist” is slated to open in spring 2024 at 315 Deaderick St., according to a permit application valued at $950,000. However, pedestrians will enter the restaurant at the northwest corner of the intersection of Third Avenue North and Union Street (see here). It is unclear if any restaurant or retail business has ever operated from the space, which shares a wall with Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse.

