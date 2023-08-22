Downtown's UBS Tower is slated for a restaurant within a ground-floor space located next to Jeff Ruby’s.
Back 40 Nashville, to offer modern American cuisine with a “Southern twist” is slated to open in spring 2024 at 315 Deaderick St., according to a permit application valued at $950,000. However, pedestrians will enter the restaurant at the northwest corner of the intersection of Third Avenue North and Union Street (see here). It is unclear if any restaurant or retail business has ever operated from the space, which shares a wall with Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse.
Wayne Dice will co-own and operate the business with both John Baez (who will serve as Back 40 executive chef) and a silent business partner. Baez attended Le Cordon Bleu of Culinary Arts in Austin and has worked in the restaurant industry for about 30 years.
Dice told the Post the ownership team expects to employ upwards of 45 individuals (both full- and part-timers).
Back 40 Nashville will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, and offer a “rustic country” menu and décor theme, Dice said. He added that the eatery will be somewhat similar to Puckett’s Restaurant, offering a mid-priced menu and occasional acoustic live music.
Dice said the ownership team expects to invest about $1 million to get the restaurant operational in the roughly 4,000-square-foot space.
"Back 40 Nashville is where modern American meets Southern soul, a culinary tribute to generations of ranchers and farmers," Dice said. "Discover exceptional cuisine at our restaurant — near Nashville's Broadway, yet tucked away — that will offer more than a meal."
The ownership of Back 40 Nashville is not affiliated with the parent companies of other businesses with a Back 40 moniker, including Back Forty Beer Company in Birmingham.
Dice previously owned and operated brunch-focused restaurant The Stove NV in Henderson, Nev., for five years. He sold that business in March and is preparing to move to Shelbyville from Arizona.
Smith Gee Studio is handling architectural design, while Municipal Inspection Partners is processing the permit application. Bluegrass Construction Group is the general contractor. Each is local.
Newport Beach, Calif.-based KBS owns the high-rise, having paid $175.45 million for it in April 2022, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document (read here).