Eakin Partners officials announced Tuesday that upscale cosmopolitan restaurant Harper’s will take a retail space at the company’s mixed-use Peabody Plaza building located in Rolling Mill Hill.
According to a release, this will be the second Harper’s location, with the original located in the Deep Ellum district of Dallas. An opening date has not been finalized (though third-quarter 2022 is being targeted), and terms of the lease are not being released.
The announcement follows the Post’s having recently reported that Dallas-based Milkshake Concepts, the parent of Harper’s, has changed directions with its future SoBro business, with the restaurant to be called Layer Cake and slated to open at 127 Third Ave. S. in early January (read here).
“We are extremely pleased to have this high quality restaurant as an amenity for Peabody Plaza and all of Nashville,” John Eakin, company chairman, said in the release. “Peabody Plaza provides easy access and convenient parking for all its tenants and their guests.”
Harper’s offers a menu highlighted by seafood, steak, pizza, cocktails and wines. Its steak and chops entrees range in price from about $40 to more than $100.
Located at 10 Lea Ave., Peabody Plaza opened in mid-2020.
