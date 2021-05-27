Shares of Dollar General rose nicely Thursday after the discount retailer’s executives reported Q1 numbers and raised their sales and profits guidance for the rest of this year.
Goodlettsville-based Dollar General posted a profit of $678 million in the three months ended April 30, an increase of 4 percent from the number of the same period in 2020, when the company’s sales spiked more than 21 percent at the beginning of the economic turmoil wrought by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Total sales slipped slightly this past quarter to $8.4 billion while same-store sales fell 4.6 percent from last year’s monster number. For a better comparison, same-store sales are up more than 17 percent versus the mark of two years ago.
The quarter’s performance — which featured operating margins of 10.8 percent, up nearly 60 basis points year over year — has led Chairman and CEO Todd Vasos and his team to lift their outlook for Dollar General’s fiscal 2021. They now see the company’s earnings per diluted share growing to somewhere between $9.50 and $10.20, up from $8.80 to $9.50 previously and $10.62 in 2020. Same-store sales are expected to shrink between 3 percent and 5 percent; the team’s previous forecast had been for a drop of 4 percent to 6 percent. The company also plans to buy back $2.2 billion worth of its own stock this year, up from its previous guidance of $1.8 billion.
At about 2:15 p.m., shares of Dollar General (Ticker: DG) were changing hands around $206.30, up more than 3 percent on the day. They are essentially flat year to date.
