Dollar General officials have announced plans to open approximately 1,000 Popshelf stores by the end of fiscal year 2025.
According to a release, the figure will include roughly 100 Popshelf stores in fiscal year 2022.
The announcement, made during the Goodlettsville-based retailer’s recent review of third quarter financials, comes about one year after the rollout of Popshelf.
Stylized as "pOpshelf,” the concept targets younger and higher-income demographic than DG does with its nearly 17,000 conventional stores. Its shelves feature primarily seasonal and home decor, health/beauty and party/entertaining items that rotate fairly often. Originally, nearly all items were to be priced under $5, and 75 percent $3 or less.
“We are excited to announce our real estate growth plans for fiscal year 20222, which consist of nearly 3,000 real estate projects in total, including 1,110 new stores,” Vasos said in the earnings release. “These plans include the acceleration of our pOpshelf store concept, as we expect to nearly triple our store count next year.”
The first two Popshelf locations opened in Hendersonville and Clarksville. In October 2020, the company told the Post it planned to open about 30 stores — their average size will be 9,000 square feet — by early 2022 (read here).
Dollar General saw net sales of $8.5 billion for the quarter, an increase of 3.9 percent compared to the figure of the same period in 2020. Same-store sales decreased 0.6 percent for the quarter.
Monday morning, shares of Dollar General (Ticker: DG) were trading around $225 per share, up slightly on the day.
