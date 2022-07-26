A Denver-based company that operates vintage clothing shops that offer alcoholic beverages is eying both downtown Nashville and the city’s east side for its first locations outside Colorado.

Vintage art
Vintage 2

Garage Sale Vintage will set up shop at Fifth + Broadway, according to a Metro permit. Located next to Nike, the space has been unused to date. In addition, the brand will have a location at Highland Yards on Douglas Avenue in East Nashville.

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.