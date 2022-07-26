A Denver-based company that operates vintage clothing shops that offer alcoholic beverages is eying both downtown Nashville and the city’s east side for its first locations outside Colorado.
Garage Sale Vintage will set up shop at Fifth + Broadway, according to a Metro permit. Located next to Nike, the space has been unused to date. In addition, the brand will have a location at Highland Yards on Douglas Avenue in East Nashville.
Founded by Josh Sampson in 2020 and focused on clothing and accessories from the 1960s through the Y2K, Garage Sale Vintage was unveiled in Denver’s Larimer Square (see here) two years ago during the pandemic. Later came a location in nearby Lakewood, according to the company website.
"We have planned from Day 1 to operate in Nashville," Sampson told the Post. "We love the crossover of vintage clothing and the music culture. And it's a fun city with a soul."
The Garage Sale Vintage website notes the stores offer bars serving customers about 40 types of tequila and mezcal, craft cocktails, beer and mocktails. Like the Colorado shop, the two Nashville GSVs will focus on vintage clothing in vinyl records in "nostalgic dive bar vibe," Sampson said.
The GSV model buys vintage from local vendors and is currently taking contacts from Nashville-area vintage wholesale businesses.
Sampson is not disclosing either the cost to get operational or the terms of his two long-term leases.
Fifth + Broadway is located at 5036 Broadway Place and is home to residential, retail, office and restaurant spaces.
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
