Construction is set to begin on the interior space for a Chanel Fragrance and Beauty boutique at The Mall at Green Hills — to be the state’s first standalone shop for the global fashion retailer.
The store will take the roughly 1,816-square-foot space last home to fashion retailer Michael Kors, according to a permit, valued at $650,000 and issued to allow for the build-out of the space.
The Post was unable to determine an exact opening date for what is sometimes called Chanel F&B, though a pre-holiday season unveiling would be expected.
The issuing of the permit comes as YSL prepares to open at the mall in September (read more here).
Relatedly, the mall’s Nordstrom offers a Chanel boutique with clothing and accessories. The Chanel website notes there are no more than 15 Chanel Fragrance and Beauty boutiques in the United States.
Michael Kors closed in summer 2021, with an outlet still operating at Opry Mills Mall.
Norah Buikstra, The Mall at Green Hills general manager, declined to offer specifics about the future Chanel boutique.
“More than ever, the finest retailers are excited about Nashville and The Mall at Green Hills,” Buikstra emailed the Post.
A French luxury fashion house founded in 1910 by Coco Chanel, the company's shops offer women's ready-to-wear luxury clothes, footwear and accessories. The fragrance and beauty boutique concept was unveiled in December 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa (read here).
London-based Chanel operates more than 300 retail stores and recorded $15.6 billion in revenue in 2021, Le Monde reported in May.
