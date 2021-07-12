The Nashville-based parent company of fast-casual seafood restaurant chain Captain D's has announced Bindi Menon has been promoted to chief marketing officer.
According to a release, Menon will oversee Captain D's product innovation, customer service, and digital and social initiatives aimed at generating increased business as Captain D's prepares for an expansion in “key markets nationwide.”
Menon has been with the company for 15 years.
"Since her first introduction to the brand as a senior analyst in 2005, Bindi has steadily become an integral part of Captain D's," Phil Greifeld, Captain D’s CEO and president, said in the release. "Her leadership in marketing promotions and overall dedication to the company has led to this well-deserved promotion. I look forward to working with Bindi directly and have full confidence her contributions will surpass our expectations."
Founded in 1969, Captain D's operates more than 540 restaurants in 23 states.
