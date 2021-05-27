Canadian upscale women’s clothing retailer Aritzia has selected The Mall at Green Hills for its first Tennessee and Southeast location.
Founded in 1984 and based in Vancouver, parent company Aritzia Inc. operated 101 stores as of January in Canada and the United States and is home to more than 3,000 employee.
A permit, valued at about $2.35 million, has been issued to allow for the build-out of the space. Franklin-based Bacon Construction is overseeing the job, with the architect Washington, D.C.-based Studio Laan.
Aritzia stores offer clothing and accessories from both the company’s various lines (including Babaton, TNA and Wilfred) and retailers such as Adidas, Levi’s and Rag and Bone, among others.
The U.S. city with an Aritzia located within the closest proximity to Nashville is Chicago. The stores can also be found in Denver, Honolulu, Seattle, New York, Boston and Dallas, among other U.S. locales. Of note, no Southeastern state offers an Aritzia, according to the company website.
Aritzia Inc., officials for which could not be reached for comment, went public in 2016.
Mall officials were unavailable for comment, and the Post could not determine what retailer previously operated from the space Aritzia eventually will take.
