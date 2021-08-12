12South is slated for Wanna Spoon Cereal Bar, a cafe eyed for a side street building in the fast-changing district.
The restaurant — which will feature cereals, milks and ice creams — will be located at 1111 Caruthers Ave., according to a Metro permit.
The owners of the future business are Alane Kovach, Steve Kovach and Kira Hladun, according to a source who asked to go unnamed. Of note, the Kovachs are teaming with Jeff Greenlee and Stephen Sargent to own and operate Emery, a pizza-centric restaurant to open by October in adjacent building at 2500 12th Ave. S. in the structure last home to Royal Cleaners (read here).
According to the permit, Webcom Builders is handling the build-out of the Wanna Spoon Cereal Bar space, with Nashville-based Warren Bryant having provided interior design.
Wanna Spoon Cereal Bar owners could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.