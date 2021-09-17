Dutch Bros Coffee seemingly is targeting a North Davidson County building once home to a Fat Mo’s hamburger joint for what would be its second local business.
An applied-for stormwater grading permit notes the West Coast-based café chain would operate from the nondescript structure, which sits at 310 W. Trinity Lane, near that streets exit with Interstate 24/65.
Of note, Jack Cawthon, founder of Jack’s Bar-B-Que, owns the property, which is located in or near what some locals variously refer to as Avondale, Cumberland Heights and/or Talbot’s Corner.
As the Post reported in June, Dutch Bros is also eyeing a Hermitage location, with the café to take space at 4001 Lebanon Pike in the Hermitage Business Center, according to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department (read here).
Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, Dutch Bros (often pronounced "broze") Coffee was founded in 1992 by brothers Dane Boersma and Travis Boersma. There are now about 440 of the cafes in Oregon, California, Washington, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Arizona.
If operational today, either the Hermitage or West Trinity locale would be the first Dutch Bros shop located east of the Mississippi River.
Dutch Bros officials could not be reached for comment.
