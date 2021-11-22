Various Artists Brewing Co. is closing at week’s end after a roughly three-year run.
Jeff Bergman and Pat Isbey have owned and operated the brewpub at 1011 Elm Hill Pike in the Spence Lane area southeast of downtown Nashville since late 2018. The business seemingly will cease operations Sunday, Nov. 28, and is now serving beer only.
Bergman and Isbey cited lyrics to The Beatles’ song "The End" in an Instagram post regarding the closing.
“Ultimately, not unlike The Beatles, we at Various Artists Brewing have decided we’ve enjoyed about as much of this as we can stand,” the business partners wrote. “Pity us not. Thanks for the support and good times.”
Bergman and Isbey previously eyed the beer-focused pub in East Nashville’s McFerrin Park district. It was to have opened in early 2017 in the Morris Jacobs Building, a pre-World War-II-constructed masonry structure with an address of 307B Wilburn St. Due to various factors, the two men pivoted and, instead, opted for the soon-to-close location. Bergman owns the building.
Isbey, who owned and operated Jimmy Carl’s Lunchbox from 2009-10 in The Station Inn building in The Gulch, and Bergman undertook multiple upgrades to the property during the past three years, including adding a back patio.
The Various Artists beer menu featured both craft lagers and ales. The business partners never offered Various Artists beers in cans or bottles in retail stores.
