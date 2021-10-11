Louisville-based breakfast chain Biscuit Belly is planning an expansion to Nashville and Atlanta.
Five new franchises will be added in the Nashville area, according to a release. Specific locations and the cost to get operational were not disclosed.
The franchisees in Nashville include Biscuit Belly co-founders Chad Coulter and Lauren Coulter and an investor group led by Rick Kueber.
Biscuit Belly leadership aims to have 30 stores under development by the end of the year.
"We are excited about the growth of the concept and look forward to partnering with this group of investors who have extensive experience in the restaurant industry," Chad Coulter said in the release. "In May we signed a three-unit development deal in Knoxville with Jay Shoffner and family, so we are excited to continue our expansion in Tennessee with another great group."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.