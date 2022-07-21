The owner of Guitars To Be Played — an online retailer that specializes in custom and boutique guitars, basses and amplifiers — is planning a physical presence in Nashville’s Railyard District.
Josh Ingram told the Post he hopes to have the business operational in the future space by early 2023.
The effort comes as Ingram, a former touring musician, recently paid $1.2 million for two properties located in the district, which is located about one mile from downtown’s southeast fringe. The addresses are 197 Little Green St. and 195 Little Green St.
“The future business will start by being a showroom open to the public by appointment only,” said Ingram, who has operated Guitars To Be Played online for about 15 years. “This will give more of a public face to the company.”
The majority of the products Ingram sells are from brands that produce 500 or fewer guitars, basses and amps per year. Brands include Shelton, Shabat, Kauer, Mario Martin, Elliott, Fano, ESP, Takamine, Hofner, Warwick, Amplified Nation and 3rd Power.
Guitars To Be Played primarily offers new product, with some used and vintage instruments. Of note, the instrument prices are often $2,000 and higher, with clients including collectors, professional musicians and serious hobbyists.
Ingram said he expects the updates to the building to house the business (at 197 Little Green St.) to carry a cost of about $400,000. His father, James Ingram, is handling the architectural work in conjunction with Gary Faulkner of Nashville-based Sorci & Swords Design.
A permit has been applied for, added Ingram, who also runs event production company Nashville Sound Rental.
“The timetable is probably around six months to be fully completed and moved in,” Ingram said.
