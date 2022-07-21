Guitars art
Courtesy of Josh Ingram

The owner of Guitars To Be Played — an online retailer that specializes in custom and boutique guitars, basses and amplifiers — is planning a physical presence in Nashville’s Railyard District.

Josh Ingram told the Post he hopes to have the business operational in the future space by early 2023.

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.