Birmingham-based Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is slated to open four Nashville-area restaurants by year’s end, with a Nolensville locale set to begin operations in April.
According to a release, the Mediterranean café chain will also open in Bellevue, Berry Farms and Murfreesboro. At that point, the chain will top the 20-location benchmark in Tennessee.
Taziki’s is looking to hire more than 150 employees at both its future and existing locations, the release notes.
Taziki’s has added five locations in the market since opening its first Nashville about 10 years ago. The café chain operates 17 locations in Tennessee.
Jose Cantu will serve as the franchisee for the Nolensville Taziki’s, to be located at 7221 Nolensville Road.
“We’ve seen double-digit sales growth over the past few years in the Nashville market, and now, riding that momentum, we know that this is the perfect territory for Taziki’s expansion,” Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe CEO Dan Simpson said in the release. “The unique consumer landscape in Nashville has led to us gaining loyal fans across the city. We look forward to welcoming new franchise owners to the Taziki’s family and building upon our presence in Tennessee as well as the United States.”
In Nashville, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café partners with Fresh Hospitality, which owns some of the real estate from which the fast-casual brand operates and which has some ownership in the business itself.
Of note, business publication Entrepreneur recently rated Taziki’s the nation’s top Mediterranean cuisine franchise business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.