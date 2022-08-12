Playful East Nashville eatery I Dream of Weenie is slated to take space in a new building that is part of the reinvented Five Points site once home to a church and YMCA of Middle Tennessee.
Leslie Allen, I Dream of Weenie owner, said the plan is to be operational in the building, with an address of both 1021 Russell St. and 120 S. 11th St., in early 2023.
Located at 113 S. 11th St. and operating via a vintage Volkswagen van, I Dream of Weenie began business in 2007 on Woodland Street across from the Five Points post office. The van sits on 11th Street property owned by the owners of the adjacent Fanny’s House of Music, the building for which has been eyed for an expansion since 2021 and is now seemingly soon to happen.
Allen, who assumed ownership of the hot dog-focused business in 2011, said the iconic van will be relocated to the front yard of the future site — though the vehicle will not be operational.
Veteran east side-based developer and real estate manager Mark Sanders and wife Patti Sanders, who have lived across South 11th Street from the Y building for almost 40 years, own the property to which Allen is moving. The Y building has been restored after major damage due to the 2020 tornado. The building from which I Dream of Weenie will operate is replacing a structure that the storm obliterated.
“We were prompted to move because our space is located within the footprint of Fanny’s House of Music, which will be expanding soon,” Allen said. “Mark approached us and we approached him simultaneously. The new space will provide us more opportunity to grow. We’ll be less weather dependent and less constrained by limited space. And we’ll have access to both indoor and outdoor seating.”
Allen plans to undertake an online fundraising effort to assist with build-out costs.
I Dream of Weenie has two employees and is open six days per week, and Allen plans to hire additional workers and elevate to seven days per week of operations.
Terms of the lease and the cost to get operational are not being disclosed. EOA Architects and The MCR Group (both are locally based) are serving as the architect and builder, respectively, for both the Y building and the new structure.
The roughly 6,000-square-foot building to accommodate I Dream of Weenie sits to the right of the main building as seen from South 11th Street. No other tenants have been announced for the building.
