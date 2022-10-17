Sweet 16th Bakery — one of the first businesses to open during East Nashville’s post-2000 renaissance — will close on Oct. 29 after an 18-year run and due, largely, to the recent death of one of its two owners.
Located in Lockeland Springs at 311 N. 16th St., the independently owned business began operations in 2004 via owners, and wife/husband, Ellen Einstein and the late Dan Einstein.
In 2002, the Einsteins bought the property — which offered a structure in disrepair and that would be razed — for $97,850, Metro records show. They had the building now housing their bakery designed (by local architect Nick Dryden) and constructed, with the business opening two years later.
Over the years, Sweet 16th Bakery captured multiple awards and accolades, including many from the readers of Post sister publication Nashville Scene.
In January, Dan died after a roughly 10-year battle with cancer, leaving Ellen to run the beloved boutique bakery. She temporarily closed the business after her husband’s death, with about $148,000 raised via GoFundMe during that time, NewsChannel 5 reported. The business reopened in April.
Ellen Einstein posted the following on her Instagram account:
“Dan and I had this crazy idea to open a bakery in East Nashville. We didn't really know what we were doing. We just knew that we wanted the business to be an integral part of our community in East Nashville. Each year that went by, we didn't know how we would continue, but somehow we did.
“After Dan passed in January, I knew that … the place we built together from the ground up needed to reopen. But now, after time has passed, Dan is not by my side anymore and it has gotten very hard to continue on.
“We could not have done this without your love and support for all of these years. You will always have a special place in my heart.”
