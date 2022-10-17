Sweet 16th Bakery — one of the first businesses to open during East Nashville’s post-2000 renaissance — will close on Oct. 29 after an 18-year run and due, largely, to the recent death of one of its two owners.

Located in Lockeland Springs at 311 N. 16th St., the independently owned business began operations in 2004 via owners, and wife/husband, Ellen Einstein and the late Dan Einstein.

Screen Shot 2022-10-17 at 3.45.55 PM.png

Dan and Ellen Einstein
Bakery bldg

