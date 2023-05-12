A July 1 opening is being eyed for a barbershop in The Nations near the west side neighborhood’s intersection of 51st Avenue North and Centennial Boulevard.
To be called Culture Nashville, the future business will take a space last home to nail salon Luster and within a building also accommodating White Bison, among other businesses. The address is 5202 Centennial Blvd.
Alan Genter owns Culture Nashville, having opened the original shop at 2605 Eighth Ave. S. in January 2021, he told the Post. Genter, who serves as sole owner of the business, has filed for a use and occupancy permit for the soon-to-open location.
Once operational, Culture Nashville seemingly will be the only barbershop in The Nations. However, the West Nashville district offers no fewer than four hair and beauty salons.
Nashville-based real estate investor and developer Will Hostettler (with sister Kristin Laine and an unidentified local entity) owns the building in which Culture Nashville will operate. Genter is not disclosing terms of the lease and the cost to get operational.
