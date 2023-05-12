A July 1 opening is being eyed for a barbershop in The Nations near the west side neighborhood’s intersection of 51st Avenue North and Centennial Boulevard.

To be called Culture Nashville, the future business will take a space last home to nail salon Luster and within a building also accommodating White Bison, among other businesses. The address is 5202 Centennial Blvd.

5202 Centennial Blvd.

