The owner of vegan-focused restaurant Vege-Licious Café is targeting Antioch for her second location.
According to a Metro Codes Department-issued permit, the restaurant will be located in a retail strip center at 793 Bell Road. Owned by Bettina Thomas, the current Vege-Licious is located at 513B Fisk St. in North Nashville’s FANG (Fisk Area Neighborhood Group).
The permit, valued at $11,500, will allow for the build-out of the future restaurant. Nashville-based The Larkin Group is designing the space.
Thomas could not be reached for comment.
Vege-Licious Café serves animal-product-free menu items with a focus on soul food. The plant-based restaurant began operations in 2018.
Other Nashville restaurants known for vegetarian and vegan focuses include Avvo, Graze, The Southern V, Sunflower Cafe and The Wild Cow.
