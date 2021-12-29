Nashville Post readers are always interested in news about new restaurants, bars and breweries, and 2021 was no exception.
Here's our Top 10 list of most popular food and retail stories of the year:
1. Breakfast chain plots five Nashville franchises
2. Nashville slated for regional chicken tenders chain
3. East Nashville brewery to relocate
4. East Nashville set for Denver breakfast chain
5. Rotier's closes after 75-year run
6. Noteworthy East Nashville restaurant to close
7. Sushi restaurant planned for east side
8. Fall opening set for two W Nashville restaurants
9. Whataburger announces locations for future restaurants
10. Ex-Taco Mamacita space lands American cuisine restaurant
