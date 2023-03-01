Nashville-based retailer Made in TN will open by month’s end in 12South.
According to a release, the boutique business will operate at 2905 12th Ave. S. in a mixed-use building that also offers Fryce Cream and Burger Up.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year Access
|$120.00
|for 365 days
|1 Day Access
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|2 Year Access
|$216.00
|for 730 days
|3 Year Access
|$288.00
|for 1095 days
Nashville-based retailer Made in TN will open by month’s end in 12South.
According to a release, the boutique business will operate at 2905 12th Ave. S. in a mixed-use building that also offers Fryce Cream and Burger Up.
Made in TN offers goods from local brands such as Olive & Sinclair, Ranger Station, Goo Goo Cluster and Music City Suds.
Founders Sarah Pounders and Ilex Pounders began Made in TN in 2016 to spotlight Tennessee makers, artisan products and specialty brands. The couple operate their business at The Factory at Franklin and at L&L Market on Charlotte Avenue near Sylvan Park.
The Pounders expect to employ three-to-five employees at the 12South shop. The couple paid $810,000 for the retail condominium space in December 2022, Metro records show, and are not disclosing the cost to get operational.
The Post was unable to determine what business previously operated from the Made in TN space, which seemingly has been vacant for at least three years.
“As long-time residents of Nashville, we have watched the 12South neighborhood grow and always enjoy spending time here as a family,” Sarah Pounders said in the release. “We are excited to bring the best locally made goods to one convenient location in the heart of an area we know both locals and visitors alike spend so much time.”
The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.