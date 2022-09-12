Trucking company Yellow Corp., which earlier this year moved its headquarters to Nashville, recently announced expansion plans for its apprenticeship program at the White House.
CEO Darren Hawkins spoke with the Post about the new training initiatives.
According to Hawkins, the American Trucking Association has estimated that the trucking industry is short of 80,000 truck drivers. The shortage inspired the company's program expansion. As part of the White House’s push to add more truckers in an effort to ease supply chain issues, the ATA will help other companies manage apprenticeship programs like Yellow’s.
“We want to leverage the success of our driving academies and our dockworker and mechanic apprenticeship programs to reach diverse candidates, including women, veterans and others who may never have considered a career in trucking,” he said.
Why was it important for your company to expand its apprenticeship program and include new training initiatives for dockworkers and diesel mechanics?
In July, Yellow Corporation was named an Apprenticeship Ambassador by the U.S. Department of Labor. We’ve partnered with DOL for several years now, specifically through our Driving Academy apprenticeship programs, which continue to be a success for Yellow. This year, we’ve nearly met our goal to train 1,000 new professional truck drivers. The program is cost-free for participants who also earn an income while they learn. Providing hands-on experience and training for new employees is the best way to increase our workforce and retain talent. The apprenticeship model enables us to create an earn-as-you-learn and tuition-free opportunity to become a mechanic or dockworker, two other skilled labor jobs in high demand all across the country. This model works for Yellow because the apprentices learn their trade at our facilities and with our employees. Dockworkers and mechanics are critical team members at Yellow. Their work is crucial to keeping the supply chain in motion.
How will this expansion specifically impact the Nashville academy?
Our Nashville distribution center has both a mechanics shop and extensive dock operations. As we build out the dock and mechanic apprenticeship, it will be in locations that are well-positioned to leverage the program expansion. We cannot miss out on referencing one important and unique feature of the Nashville Driving Academy: it is home to Women in Trucking’s 2022 Driver of the Year, Peggy Arnold. Not only is Peggy an over-the-road driver for Yellow, but she is also a certified safety trainer who works with apprentices when they are ready for their over-the-road training. With more than 2 million accident-free miles, Peggy has the safety leadership to share with our Driving Academy apprentices.
What will be included in the training initiatives?
As an apprenticeship program, this training will involve hands-on work directly related to the dock and mechanic work they will ultimately fill. Yellow team members who are current mechanics and dockworkers will be a part of the training experience, so apprentices learn from those who have been successful in these positions. These mechanic and dock apprentices will also learn how Yellow, as America’s fifth-largest trucking company, keeps the nation’s freight moving and shelves stocked in Nashville and thousands of other communities we serve in North America. This experience immerses the apprentices in our industry and helps them understand how their work is essential to moving freight for Tennessee businesses and others.
How long will the training programs take?
The programs are earn-as-you-learn and tuition-free for both the dock and mechanics positions. These are skilled jobs, and they will be designed with the right investment in training to ensure apprentices graduate with the skills they need. The new program will be loosely modeled after our Driving Academies, which involves several months of training with instructors and mentors. Establishing our mechanic and dock worker programs involves consulting our in-house professionals to ensure we design the most cutting-edge educational training programs. Once the apprenticeship program reaches its conclusion and the employee is working as a dockworker or mechanic, the training continues. Yellow makes significant investments in training our team members.
