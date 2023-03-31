Tom Davis

Tom Davis

In February, the National Labor Relations Board ruled that employers may not include nondisclosure or nondisparagement clauses in severance agreements. This month, the NLRB’s general counsel ruled that the decision applies retroactively.

We spoke to Tom Davis, a Nashville shareholder at Ogletree Deakins and leader of the firm’s traditional labor practice group, about what the rulings mean. Davis represents employers in labor disputes and organizing efforts.