In February, the National Labor Relations Board ruled that employers may not include nondisclosure or nondisparagement clauses in severance agreements. This month, the NLRB’s general counsel ruled that the decision applies retroactively.
We spoke to Tom Davis, a Nashville shareholder at Ogletree Deakins and leader of the firm’s traditional labor practice group, about what the rulings mean. Davis represents employers in labor disputes and organizing efforts.
How would you explain the February NLRB decision and the March follow-up in layman's terms?
The NLRB’s McLaren Macomb decision issued in February, establishes a new test for evaluating the legality of confidentiality and non-disparagement provisions. While this case dealt with those concepts in a severance agreement, we must assume the NLRB will apply that standard to evaluate confidentiality and nondisparagement provisions anyplace they arise – e.g., settlement agreements, employment agreements and even workplace policies.
How should employers react, if at all?
First, employers need to get a good understanding of this new analytical framework and the language found to be unlawful in the case. Then second, they should identify any place they are using confidentiality or nondisparagement provisions and evaluate whether the language in those provisions will pass muster (although see answer to the following question).
Are these declarations significant for local employers?
It depends. First, the National Labor Relations Act only applies to private sector employers so this case does not implicate public sector jobs. Then the NLRA does not create rights for “statutory supervisors” or “managerial employees” who are excluded from the NLRA’s protections. Employers are free to continue to use traditional confidentiality and non-disparagement provisions with those individuals. But for non-supervisory, non-managerial “employees,” the answer is yes.
What should employees who might be covered by one of these provisions be aware of?
If you want to include confidentiality, or nondisparagement obligations, in an agreement or policy – the restriction must be “narrowly tailored.” For confidentiality, the safe zone is to focus on preventing disclosure of “proprietary or trade secret information,” but then only for “a period of time” needed to serve the business justification. For non-disparagement, focus on prohibiting comments that are “maliciously untrue” – i.e., knowingly false or made with reckless disregard for the truth or falsity.
Moving forward, how will this change the relationship between local businesses and their employees?
For most employees, this will be a non-issue. And to the extent it becomes relevant, it typically arises when an employee is leaving (severance) or has already left (settlement) the organization. So I am not overly concerned that this case will have a big impact on the employer-employee relationship.