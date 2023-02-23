The Mt. Juliet office of French global supply chain company CEVA Logistics — one of Wilson County’s most prominent employers — is planning to lay off 142 workers.
According to the City of Mt. Juliet website, CEVA — which provides services to Dell and Nissan, among other major companies — had been home to 625 employees. However, the Post has been unable to determine the accuracy of that figure.
A Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development document notes the CEVA employees were not part of a collective bargaining agreement and that the layoffs are permanent. The layoffs will be effective April 22.
CEVA Logistics ranks among the five largest employers in Wilson County, joining Under Amazon, Cracker Barrel, Performance Food Group and Under Armour. The company operates at both 12008 Volunteer Blvd. and 12014 Volunteer Blvd. in Mt. Juliet.