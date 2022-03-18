Brentwood-based health care consulting firm Virsys12 has appointed Brandon Marsee as chief financial officer and Camellia Petty as vice president of consulting services.
According to a release, both roles are new to the company.
Marsee brings more than 20 years of experience to Virsys12, which is a partner with San Francisco-based cloud-based software company Salesforce. Along with his background in finance, he has experience planning, developing and implementing software solutions.
Previously, Marsee was CFO and senior vice president of operations at PolSource, also a Salesforce partner.
Marsee holds a degree in business administration from Alma College and an M.B.A. degree from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
Petty is responsible for providing strategic leadership and direction for Virsys12 clients, management and the professional services consulting team.
In her previous role as the managing director of Provisions Group, Petty provided leadership for Salesforce professionals spanning multiple industries throughout North America.
Petty has a degree in business administration from Cumberland University and a degree in technology from Nashville State.
“[Marsee’s] experience in leading financial operations and driving operational change will make an immediate impact,” Tammy Hawes, Virsys12 CEO and founder, said in the release. “His experience in leading financial operations and driving operational change will make an immediate impact.”
Hawes called Petty a “strategic thinker with in-depth Salesforce experience.”
“Her ability to build scalable processes as we continue to expand and diversify service offerings is key to our organization.”
