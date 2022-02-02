Brentwood-based Virsys12 has added Michael Gardner as chief strategy officer.
According to a release, the health care consulting company also has promoted Seth Hobgood to chief technology officer and Justin Poggioli to chief services officer.
Gardner brings 28 years of health care experience to Virsys12. He has worked with payers, large health systems, clinically integrated networks and accountable care organizations and will provide assistant in Virsys12’s growth and market expansions.
“Michael’s deep experience in the industry with contract negotiation, credentialing, sales, market development, business and internal operations with both payers and providers gives him a unique perspective into the problems we solve for our customers,” Tammy Hawes, Virsys12 CEO and founder, said in the release. “He is a leading, national-level subject matter expert on the management of healthcare and value-based care initiatives.”
Hobgood will lead development of the company’s V12 product suite. With almost 20 years of experience, he began his work with Virsys12 in 2020 as vice president of product and integration architecture. Prior to that, he was CEO of Interoptex, a health care interoperability solutions company, and was CTO of ReDoc, software used by the rehabilitation therapy industry.
Poggioli has more than 20 years of experience related to the adoption of new technology implementations and automating business functions. He has focused on the customer experience and operations for companies across the health care, insurance, financial services, travel, distribution and energy/utilities sectors.
